Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House briefing after Supreme Court cancels student debt policy
Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily White House press briefing after the US Supreme Court struck down president Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts.
The court has reversed Mr Biden’s campaign promise as borrowers prepare to resume payments this summer.
The US Supreme Court ruled that the president does not have the authority to implement financial relief for students and that Congress never authorised the administration to do so.
The ruling came in response to two cases challenging the Biden administration and the US Department of Education plans to offer borrowers up to $10,000 in relief from their federal student loans.
It comes after the court ruled that universities cannot consider race as a factor in admissions, striking down the landmark case Grutter v Bollinger (2003) on Thursday, 29 June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies