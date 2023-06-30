Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily White House press briefing after the US Supreme Court struck down president Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts.

The court has reversed Mr Biden’s campaign promise as borrowers prepare to resume payments this summer.

The US Supreme Court ruled that the president does not have the authority to implement financial relief for students and that Congress never authorised the administration to do so.

The ruling came in response to two cases challenging the Biden administration and the US Department of Education plans to offer borrowers up to $10,000 in relief from their federal student loans.

It comes after the court ruled that universities cannot consider race as a factor in admissions, striking down the landmark case Grutter v Bollinger (2003) on Thursday, 29 June.