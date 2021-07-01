Rescue effort suspended at Surfside as building shifts hours before Biden arrival

The rescue mission at the Miami condo building that part toppled last week has been paused following worries the rest of the building could collapse.

This pause comes as South Florida is bracing itself for a potential tropical storm and the building is getting a visit from President Joe Biden later today.

“It’s on stand by right now,” a police officer said, following the building being cleared of residents on June 24.

The president is intending to come to visit the scene of what is thought to be the US’ most fatal building collapse, as so far 18 bodies have been found in the rescue effort and there is 145 people still uncounted for since a section of the building fell down.

Last night, they found the bodies of two sisters, Lucia Guara, 10, and Emma Guara, 4 in the rubble. Their parents were also found to have not survived.

The rescue effort have entailed specially trained emergency workers from the US and across the world, ranging from Mexico and Israel, working 24 hours a day. This is despite the harsh Florida heat and rain. However, it was paused at roughly following concern the rest of the 12 storey building was going to fall.

It was first raised at 2 am, however an hour later the efforts were halted.