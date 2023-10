Woman returns from vacation to find her home was accidentally demolished

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homeowner returned from vacation to find that her home had been demolished by accident.

Susan Hodgson is figuring out what to do next after she found a pile of rubble in place of what used to be her longtime family property in southwest Atlanta when she returned from a trip last month.

“I am furious,” Ms Hodgson told the Associated Press on Saturday. “I keep waking up thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or something?’ I’m just in shock.”

She said a neighbor called her while she was away and asked if someone had been hired to tear down the vacant house.

“I said ‘no’ and she said, ‘Well, there’s someone over here who just demolished the whole house and tore it all down,’” Ms Hodgson recalled.

When the neighbor confronted them, Ms Hodgson said, the workers got nasty.

“He told her to shut up and mind her own business,” Ms Hodgson said.

She sent a family member over to see what was going on and who asked to see a permit. When a person in charge at the site checked his permit, he told her: “Oh, I’m at the wrong address,” before packing his things and leaving.

“It’s been boarded up about 15 years, and we keep it boarded, covered, grass cut, and the yard is clean," she said. “The taxes are paid and everything is up on it.”

Ms Hodgson said she’s filed a report with police and has talked with lawyers but that they remain in limbo so far.

“We’re still in this process of figuring out what to do," she said. “We keep pressing in different directions to see if something is going to happen.”

To this day, she said the Atlanta-based company responsible, You Call It We Haul It, has yet to contact her. The company told Fox5 that it was investigating the situation and.

“How do people just go up and tear somebody’s property down and then just drive off?" Ms Hodgson said. "How can they think that’s OK? I just wish he would come fix the problem that he caused.

“It’s just hard to believe someone thinks they have the right to just come and tear something up and walk away from it and didn’t come back and say ‘I’m sorry. What do I need to do to fix this? It was an accident.’ They didn’t give me nothing."