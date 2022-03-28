Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl
Girl asked to back up vehicle as repairs were made, but failed to break
Related video: Driver crashes into 2 parked cars in Oakland
A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl.
The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.
The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel.
She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home.
While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured.
Troopers told WJHG that a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was asked to back up the vehicle as repairs were being made. Failing to break, she hit the man. She left the car to help, but the man didn’t survive.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies