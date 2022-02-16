A basketball coach in Texas has hit back at online harassers after being subjected to hate for an outfit she wore on a game day.

Sydney Carter posted a picture of herself in a white turtleneck and pink leather pants, standing courtside during her team’s game last week. Ms Carter has been a Women’s National Basketball Association player and currently serves as the women’s basketball player development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator at Texas A&M University.

While this was just another photograph for Ms Carter, who has been posting about her team’s games regularly, it brought her relentless trolling from sports fans who questioned her clothing choices.

“Why would u [you] dress in pants that tight to coach,” one user asked on Twitter. Another person asked on Facebook if her outfit was “appropriate” for the basketball game.

While several users criticised her attire, some others also support her and said that since she was not playing, she could wear anything.

Ms Carter also hit back against the trolls. “I just think that people are uncomfortable with a Black woman being in a power position,” she told Yahoo Life. “When you see a Black woman who is actually confident and embracing herself, I think that that’s very intimidating.”

While many of those who questioned the choice of her outfit cited rules for athletes, Ms Carter explained that she did not violate any norms. “I literally post every outfit,” she said.

“You hear so many times that people don’t want to watch women play basketball, because there’s too many that look manly, or they play like a guy or don’t play enough like guys,” she added.

“Women can never satisfy anybody in any aspect of life. Just as a woman, it’s hard enough. It’s hard enough that we’re not paid the same or that people think that we can’t do some of the same things or something as well as men in a male-dominated industry.”