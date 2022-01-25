Taco truck owner allegedly throws salsa at customer in row over refund

A Los Angeles woman has alleged that a taco truck worker threw hot salsa on her after an argument over her order and refused to give her a refund.

The woman, who goes by the username @rari_xo on TikTok, uploaded a video captioned “Do not support this taco truck at Koreatown. All this over a refund” on Saturday which has gone viral and received over 500,000 views and 71,000 likes.

The woman can be seen in the video covered in sauce.

“This taco truck just threw salsa at my face because I wanted a refund. Because she got my order wrong, she wasn’t wearing her f****** mask, and threw salsa in my face,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The woman also briefly filmed the workers inside the truck.

“My f****** eyes are burning,” she added.

Users, however, were left divided after the video was uploaded and wanted to know what led to the taco truck workers throwing sauce at her.

“So what happened that escalated it to that?” wrote one user.

“Nah I feel like u did sum [something],” wrote another user.

In a series of subsequent videos, the woman gave an explanation of what happened before the incident.

She said she and her girlfriend had gone to get tacos. Her girlfriend had gone to the truck while she was waiting in the car.

Her girlfriend said the order was taking too long, so she came back to ask her what she should do as she had to go back to work.

The woman then asked her to go and ask for a refund.

When her girlfriend went back to the truck, the workers refused to give them a refund.

The woman said though they did get the food, the tacos weren’t wrapped properly and were allegedly just thrown in the bag along with fries. She said they had ordered rice and not fries.

After an argument, the woman said the worker took back the food but was not willing to return the money. The TikToker then grabbed the tip jar after which the worker allegedly sprayed hot sauce on her.

The TikToker said while she admitted that it was her fault to grab the tip jar, she did so as she was not given a refund.

“I grabbed the tip jar because if you’re not going to give me my money, I’m going to get my money—which probably wasn’t the right thing to do. I admit that,” she said.

In another video shared by the woman, she can be seen arguing with the taco truck worker about wanting a refund and the worker not wearing a mask.

Some TikTok users criticised the woman over the incident.

“Now that I heard the entire story you were 100 per cent in the wrong,” wrote a user in the comments.

Another user wrote: “I’m glad I heard the whole story, sorry but you were in the wrong.”

One user wrote: “You keep contradicting yourself. You were clearly wrong.”

While the police were called in after the incident, no legal action is being taken, according to DailyDot.