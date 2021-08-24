AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — The U.S. military reported its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul’s airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts. By Robert Burns and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. UPCOMING: Biden to speak on the latest developments at noon. With AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST. Also see AFGHANISTAN-TERRORISM below.

BIDEN-AFHANISTAN-G7 — When the leaders of the Group of 7 nations meet virtually they will face a resurgence in the pandemic, more dire news on climate change and, most immediately and perhaps importantly, Afghanistan. The country’s burgeoning refugee crisis, the collapse of its government and fears of a resurgence in Afghan-based terrorism have left the G-7 allies scrambling and threaten the unity of the bloc. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 810 words, photos. UPCOMING: Meeting scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

AFGHANISTAN-HIDING FROM TALIBAN — After the Taliban takeover, employees of the collapsed government, civil society activists and women are among the at-risk Afghans who have gone into hiding or are staying off the streets. By Samya Kullab and Elaine Ganley. SENT: 1,080 words, photo.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR — Kathy Hochul becomes governor of New York as the resignation of Andrew Cuomo takes effect, a transfer of power that will break a glass ceiling for women in state politics. By Marina Villeneuve. SENT: 970 words, photos, video. With CUOMO-CLEMENCY — Cuomo gives clemency to six, including Brink’s heist driver. Also see GOVERNORS-WOMEN below.

DECODING ANCIENT CLIMATE — Scientists at the Smithsonian are studying 100-million year old ginkgo fossils to decipher carbon dioxide levels in the distant past — and to learn more about how the planet responds in eras of "hothouse" climates. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

GIG APPS-SHORT-TERM WORK — A category of gig apps tailored for short-term work slots — from Stint to Instaworks to Gigpro — is gaining popularity in the United Kingdom as well as in the United States as a response to the peculiar ways in which economies have been rebounding from the pandemic recession. By Urooba Jamal. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

PROUD BOYS-LEADER ARREST — Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets five months in jail. SENT: 590 words, photo.

OBIT-SWEET-CONNIE — “Sweet, sweet Connie" in Grand Funk Railroad hit dies at 66. SENT: 490 words.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-VACCINE APPROVAL — Full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine means its shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 340 words, graphic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON HOSPITALS — Oregon is being hammered by the super-transmissible delta variant, and hospitals are getting stretched to the breaking point. SENT: 940 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII — Hawaii’s governor asks that visitors and residents reduce travel to the islands to essential business only while the state struggles to control COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads in the community. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

MYANMAR-THAN-SHWE — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official says. SENT: 410 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Brushing past moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, hoping to shelve for now an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. SENT: 890 words, photos.

HARRIS — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TERRORISM — The lightning-fast changes in Afghanistan are forcing the Biden administration to confront the prospect of a resurgent al-Qaida, the group that attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, at the same time the U.S. is trying to stanch violent extremism at home and cyberattacks from Russia and China. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NATIONAL

GOVERNORS-WOMEN — While women have been winning in record numbers in races for state legislatures and Congress, there remain 19 states that have never had a woman as governor. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TENNESSEE FLOODING — Search crews with dogs continued the grim work of going door-to-door and looking through debris to find the missing after floodwaters roared through rural Tennessee over the weekend, killing at least 22 people. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Residents across the waterlogged Northeast began clearing mud and tearing out sodden carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri, whose remnants threatened further flooding in New England as the system made a slow trek back to the sea. SENT: 900 words, photos.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — More than 13,500 firefighters were working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares gained, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street, though the momentum began to fizzle out over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in the region. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SPORTS

TIM DAHLBERG-PACQUIAO LEGACY — Hopefully Manny Pacquiao has some of his millions left over to help him resist the urge to lace up the gloves again. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 740 words, photos.

