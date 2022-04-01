US secures release of Afghan-American Naval reservist held by Taliban
Safi Rauf, 27, had been in captivity since December
The Biden administration has secured the release of an Afghan-American Naval reservist held by the Taliban, CNN has reported.
Safi Rauf, 27, had been in captivity since December.
Breaking: The Biden administration on Friday secured the release of Safi Rauf, 27, an Afghan-American Naval reservist who was doing humanitarian work in Kabul and who had been in captivity under the Taliban since December.https://t.co/CTurMqkEKX pic.twitter.com/tb54RgkZ0b— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 1, 2022
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies