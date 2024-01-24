The tallest building in the United States soon won’t be in New York or Chicago

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Multi-faceted real estate firm Matteson Capital has announced plans to build the tallest building in the US. However, the structure will not be located in the typical sprawling metropolises of New York or Chicago, but Oklahoma City.

Last week the company requested a variance from the City of Oklahoma City to increase the height of one of the towers in its development The Boardwalk at Bricktown.

The structure consists of three towers, rising to 345 ft, as well as a striking super-tall tower referred to as Legends Tower, which is the subject of the height variance.

If approved, the height variance would raise the tower to 1,907 ft, making it the tallest building in the US. The symbolic height honours the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States.

The tallest building in the US currently is the One World Trade Centre in New York, which stands at 1,776 ft tall.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown, which is planned to ascend to 1,907 ft – making it the tallest building in the US (AO)

According to AO, the Boardwalk at Bricktown will deliver “an exciting architectural tapestry of modern design and a rich mixed-use experience at the heart of a vibrant entertainment district”.

Spanning approximately five million square feet, the project includes a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower and an additional 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower.

It also contains 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options.

The top floors of the supertall tower will consist of a public observatory, restaurant and bar where visitors will be able to enjoy the sweeping city views.

“Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown,” said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital.

“We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs.

“It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City.”

Bricktown has become a premier destination within Oklahoma City. The area already boasts attractions such as the Amtrak station; a movie theater; an NBA sports arena, which is home to the OKC Thunder; the recently renamed Oklahoma City Dodgers’ minor league baseball stadium; as well as a forthcoming soccer stadium.

The public also voted to fund a $900 million bond to build the Thunder a new state of the art arena in the area.

The recently completed convention centre is another opportunity to showcase this catalytic project, which will further complement the Bricktown Entertainment District.

“We are excited to embark upon this pivotal undertaking with a carefully assembled team of talented and experienced architects and designers from within our ranks,” said Rob Budetti, AO managing partner.