Texas student Tanner Hoang found dead after eight-day search

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A missing Texas university student was found dead on Christmas Eve after an eight-day search.

Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11.00am on Friday, 16 December in College Station.

Hoang was found dead in Austin, Texas, not far from where his car was discovered on Thursday, say officials.

“Certainly not the outcome so many people had hoped for. Please keep Tanner’s family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley wrote on Saturday.

After his disappearance, his family, who are from Flower Mound, Texas, say that had gone to the university to watch him graduate, but they discovered that he had not achieved the requirements to receive his degree.

They were supposed to have met him for lunch but never saw him again.

Hoang’s car was found unoccupied in a parking area in West Austin on 22 December.

A cause of death has not been released.