Target shopper gets $11.3 million in lawsuit after falling in store parking lot during holidays and breaking four bones
She fell while holding her child and walking through the parking lot during the holiday season
A mom who tripped and fell in a Target parking lot in Florida and fractured several bones was awarded $11.3 million by a jury after suing the retail giant.
The 44-year-old was awarded $11,391,183.28 after taking a tumble at a Super Target in Winter Garden, an Orlando suburb, on December 23, 2019, as shoppers flocked to the store during the holiday season, WFTV reported. The jury recently announced the settlement in the case.
At the time, she was carrying her daughter through the Winter Garden Village shopping center, weaving between cars to avoid holiday traffic and puddles.
While passing a landscaping island, she tripped over a seam where the asphalt met the concrete gutter of the curb. The section of the parking lot had a notable and abrupt change in elevation, which violated several building codes, according to the report.
After stepping on the uneven surface, the woman’s left ankle twisted and fractured, causing her to fall over.
While she tried to regain her balance without dropping her child, the woman wound up in an uncomfortable, bent-up pretzel-like position.The awkward fall caused her to fracture her right tibia, fibula and lateral malleolus, according to the report.
The unidentified woman, who was represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan, Fan Li and Perry Nava, previously turned down a pre-trial settlement offer of $250,000.
An Orange County jury found Target was 90 percent at fault and awarded the woman her eight-figure payout Friday.
The fall took place in the parking lot outside of a Super Target, one of the popular retailer’s larger versions of the store that includes a full grocery store.
Target did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.
