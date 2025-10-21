Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mom who tripped and fell in a Target parking lot in Florida and fractured several bones was awarded $11.3 million by a jury after suing the retail giant.

The 44-year-old was awarded $11,391,183.28 after taking a tumble at a Super Target in Winter Garden, an Orlando suburb, on December 23, 2019, as shoppers flocked to the store during the holiday season, WFTV reported. The jury recently announced the settlement in the case.

At the time, she was carrying her daughter through the Winter Garden Village shopping center, weaving between cars to avoid holiday traffic and puddles.

While passing a landscaping island, she tripped over a seam where the asphalt met the concrete gutter of the curb. The section of the parking lot had a notable and abrupt change in elevation, which violated several building codes, according to the report.

After stepping on the uneven surface, the woman’s left ankle twisted and fractured, causing her to fall over.

open image in gallery A Florida mom who tripped and fell in a Target parking lot was awarded $11.3 million but a jury after breaking and fracturing several bones. ( Google )

While she tried to regain her balance without dropping her child, the woman wound up in an uncomfortable, bent-up pretzel-like position.The awkward fall caused her to fracture her right tibia, fibula and lateral malleolus, according to the report.

The unidentified woman, who was represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan, Fan Li and Perry Nava, previously turned down a pre-trial settlement offer of $250,000.

An Orange County jury found Target was 90 percent at fault and awarded the woman her eight-figure payout Friday.

The fall took place in the parking lot outside of a Super Target, one of the popular retailer’s larger versions of the store that includes a full grocery store.

Target did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.