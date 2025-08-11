Sugar cookies sold at Target in 20 states recalled over fears of wood chip contamination
More than 800 cases of the sugar cookies were recently recalled
Target has recalled sugar cookies sold in 20 states over fears of wood chip contamination.
More than 800 cases of Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies were recalled by the retailer on July 22.
The cookies, which come in a 10-count box, were sold to stores in Washington D.C., and the following states:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Maine
- Michigan
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Vermont
The Food and Drug Administration classified the recall as Class II, which means the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”
The Independent has reached out to Target for comment.
Target has also recently recalled other grocery products, including the High Noon Vodka Seltzer Beach 12-Pack.
The alcoholic seltzers were recalled on July 29 after it was found that some of the variety packs contained Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink cans that were accidentally filled with vodka seltzer.
At the time of the recall, there were no reported illnesses or adverse events from the products.
A representative for High Noon previously told The Independent: “We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers. The states that may be impacted are: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.”
Over 300,000 kitchen step stools sold at stores, including Target, Walmart and Home Depot, were also recently recalled due to safety concerns.
The Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper was recalled on July 31 after 34 reports of the stool’s safety bar detaching or breaking, including two incidents that resulted in head injuries.
