Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tattoo artist in Yuma, Arizona is defending his decision to tattoo an American flag on a 9-year-old girl after a video of the inking stoked outrage on social media.

The tattoo artist, who goes by the name Sosa, is a part owner of Black Onyx Empire Tattoo in Yuma. He received an odd request; a family from out of state flew into Arizona to get their 9-year-old daughter a tattoo.

Initially, the girl wanted a tattoo of Donald Trump on her neck, but Sosa told AZ Family that he convinced her instead to get something more patriotic — an American flag.

A video of Sosa giving the girl the tattoo blew up on social media and launched a debate over whether or not it was right to tattoo a child, even with her parent's permission. The video was shot in 2023, and the girl returned in 2024 to get a touch-up on her tattoo.

Sosa defended himself in the wake of the controversy, saying "it's not like I tattoo 9-year-olds everyday."

An image of the American flag tattoo that a Yuma, Arizona artist gave to a 9-year-old girl with her parents permission. The tattoo stirred debate online about whether or not it’s appropriate to tattoo a child, even with their parents’ consent ( @Cutzsoza on Instagram/ Screengrab )

He said his typical minimum age is 15 with parental consent, but he said the younger girl was an exception to his typical rule.

“I’m getting a lot of hate from it. My employees are getting hate from it. My business, I’m getting so many bad reviews on Google,” he said.

Sosa didn't break the law by inking the child; under Arizona law, it’s legal to tattoo a child with the consent and in the presence of their parents or guardians.

The artist insisted that there was more to the story than what's being shared online.

According to him, the family was a from Turkey, and told him that it was a tradition in their family to get tattoos.

“They were just very grateful to be here in the United States. They were just being grateful. They said they saw Donald Trump as a hero,” Sosa told AZ Family. “Being an artist and businessman, you also have to know the cultures [clients] come from."

He said he did not regret his decision, and emphasized that tattooing children that young is not typical of him or his shop.

"I don't tattoo my kids. I'm not promoting kids to come and get tattoos," he said.

He said that "any publicity is good publicity," and dismissed the controversy as little more than a typical social media debate.