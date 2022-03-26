Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the legendary US rock bandFoo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, the band said on Friday.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time,” the statement further said.

No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Tributes have been flowing in for the legendary drummer, with musicians and fans expressing their shock at his sudden passing.

“In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins,” wrote rock band Nickelback. “Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

“In absolute shock & disbelief over the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him,” Musician Mike Portnoy wrote. “Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family.”

Hawkins, born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, had been a member of the band since 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

The American rock band was scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia, at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, but the concert was cancelled.

The festival released a statement on Facebook confirming the band had pulled out of the three-day festival due to Hawkins’s death.

“With a broken heart, we are here to let you know of very sad news due to a very serious medical situation the Foo Fighters cannot perform tonight and they have cancelled the rest of their South American tour.”

The band was also among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April.

Founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, some of the band’s biggest hits include “Best of You,” “My Hero,” “Learn to Fly” and “All My Life,” among others.