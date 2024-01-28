Travis Kelce scored a touchdown and yes the cameras immediately cut to Taylor Swift

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift cheered as her boyfriend Travis Kelce scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid to make it to another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs star caught a 19-yard dart from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The pop star was seen jumping up and down, mouthing “oh my god” and exchanging high fives with others in the suite including Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes, friend Keleigh Teller, and Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce.

The celebrations continued when Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown, prompting the singer to hold up 10 fingers as a nod to his number.

Taylor Swift, center right, cheers during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Taylor arrived at the pivotal playoff game wearing a black coat paired with a red top, gold necklace and sporting her signature bold red lipstick.

She wore her naturally curly down, and fans commented on social media how her look was reminiscent of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Reputation, her highly anticipated album re-release, has yet to be announced by the singer, but fans are ready for it.

The Anti-Hero singer has been a regular at many of Kelce’s games this season, bringing the league even more attention from fans of one of the biggest entertainment stars in the world at the moment.

Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards on the 86-yard drive that extended the Chiefs streak of scoring a touchdown on their opening possession to eight consecutive playoff games, the Associated Press reported.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The four-time All-Pro tight end now has three TD catches this postseason after two last week in Kansas City’s divisional round victory at Buffalo, with Taylor among those in attendance.

The winner of Sunday’s game in Baltimore will advance to the Super Bowl on 11 February. It is not yet known if Taylor will be in attendance as she has Eras Tour concerts planned in Tokyo for February 7-10.