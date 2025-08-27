Businesses bid for slice of Swift-Kelce wedding: ‘Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Taylor Swift shocked millions of fans when she announced her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, popped the question, and now your favorite businesses want a piece of the action.

Swift, who recently announced her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” dropped another bombshell Tuesday when she wrote on Instagram, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

She shared photos of a stunning floral engagement shoot, including a close-up of her “ginormous” ring, as one reporter put it.

Over 24 million Instagram users have liked Swift’s post and businesses from the Mexican food chain Chipotle to the Disney store are using the global pop star’s announcement to market themselves.

open image in gallery Singer Taylor Swift shocked millions of fans when she announced her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, popped the question, and now your favorite businesses want a piece of the action ( David Eulitt/Getty Images )

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation asked on X, “Are you suddenly looking for a place to get married? Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you,” referencing a song on Swift’s 2014 album “1989.”

Chipotle shared pictures of two takeout orders made out to “English Teacher” and “Gym Teacher,” writing, “I'll always save u a seat,” a nod to Swift’s 2019 song “Lover.”

Other food chains also got in on the action with Chili's asking in all caps, “Can we have the engagement party?”

Buffalo Wild Wings wrote in all caps, “We will cater the wedding.” And Cinnabon has dessert covered, posting, “As someone who also loves making cinnamon rolls, this is my formal application to cater the royal wedding.”

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed in a December 2023 interview with the “Tobin and Leroy” sports show Swift had made cinnamon rolls for a pre-game meal at Kelce’s house.

Pizza Hut also celebrated Swift and Kelce’s engagement after two years of dating, writing, “The end of one era and the start of a new one.”

Whataburger pointed to Swift’s ring which an expert told The Independent looks to be about five to six carats.

“That’s not a paper ring...Congrats to Taylor & Travis!” the burger joint wrote, referencing Swift’s 2019 song “Paper Rings.

open image in gallery Over 24 million Instagram users liked Swift’s post, and businesses from the Mexican food chain Chipotle to the Disney store are using the global pop star’s announcement to market themselves ( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

Olive Garden shared a photoshopped pic of Swift and Kelce embracing in front of one of their Italian restaurants and wrote, “Just another Tuesday night at Olive Garden…”

The Disney Store said, “Even Mickey’s blushing... love is definitely in the air,” and shared a photo of Mickey and Minnie Mouse plushies wearing bride and groom attire.

Even Paddington, the lovable talking bear character from the family film series, had to comment on the engagement.

“I don’t even need to buy a hat for the wedding of the century,” the Paddington X account wrote. Paddington is known for his red bucket hat and blue toggle duffle coat.