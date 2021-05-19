A Wisconsin high school teacher seen berating a vaccinated, 17-year-old student for taking off his mask while eating inside the classroom, has led to an investigation.

The Poynette High School has placed the teacher on administrative leave and opened an investigation after the incident was caught on camera.

The video clips posted on TikTok show the teacher yelling at the student for not wearing a mask even though he was vaccinated. She appears to insult him by saying people don’t like him.

“I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink. I don’t want to get sick and die. There’s other people you can infect, just because you’re vaccinated,” she says in the video.

“You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here. You’re a jerk! You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life. You’re not a big man on campus — quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt,” the woman, whose name has not been revealed, said.

In another video, she says: “People don’t like you. I don’t like you”. The student responds by saying: “In a few years look at me and then you’ll be like, ‘Oh hey, I was wrong about him.”

But the teacher says: “In a few years, I know exactly where you’ll be because people with your attitude don’t get very far.”

District Administrator Matthew Shappell said in a Facebook post that the School District of Poynette is aware of the incident that happened on 11 May. He said they have initiated the “investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

According to reports, masks are mandatory in school buildings and on the district’s transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had updated its guidance on Thursday, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to remove their masks in most settings, both indoors and outdoors.

But the States, municipalities and businesses can have their own guidelines and the CDC guidelines do not lift local mask mandates.