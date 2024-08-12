Teen boy dies after being hit by train on his way to a soccer scrimmage

Support truly

A teenager was killed in New Jersey after being fatally struck by a train as he made his way to a soccer scrimmage.

Matthew Dickinson, 15, was hit by a River Line train in Palmyra, Burlington County, on Thursday morning, according to 6ABC. The teen was struck as he was walking near the tracks.

Authorities have not explained the circumstances around the teen’s death and New Jersey Transit police continue to investigate.

The teenager was a student-athlete at Palmyra High School and entering his sophomore year. He was remembered at a Sunday night vigil in the town.

“It shows you how strong our small community is here, full of family and friends that come together in difficult times,” said Mike Papenberg, the athletic director and boys soccer coach at Palmyra High School.

He added: “Matthew was extremely dedicated, and hardworking. He always had a smile on his face, he was extremely unselfish and would do anything for anyone.

“He will never be forgotten. I’ll never forget that smile. He’s always going to be a part of the boy’s soccer team, wrestling program.”

Matthew Dickinson, 15, was hit by a River Line train from New Jersey Transit and killed. But, there are questions about how it happened. ( Weber Funeral Home )

“He was academically a great student, well-liked by all his friends. All his brothers have that energy that people just kind of draw to,” said Interim Superintendent Mark Pease.

Authorities say that the northbound train had 29 people onboard it at the time of the crash and that there were no other injuries.

Mayor Gina Tait says that there will be discussions with New Jersey Transit to make the area safer as it has become a popluar place for teen’s to cross.

“When school is in, over the crossing, we have a crossing guard. There is an area though that has an opening in the gate that we will have to see what New Jersey Transit will do,” she said.