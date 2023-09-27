Teen breaks his leg in 60-foot fall from Tumbledown Mountain

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager was rescued by a helicopter after breaking his leg in a 60-foot fall from the Tumbledown Mountain in Maine.

The boy, named by The Messenger as Kyle Lund, 15, was walking the historic and picturesque Loop Trail – a short but challenging climb – when he fell on Sunday.

The Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue team needed to trek for one mile to find Kyle and treat a compound fracture to his leg, according to local news outlet WMTW. It took around three hours from the fall to the point of his being flown to receive treatment.

Kyle, who is from Dixfield in Maine, was treated at the Franklin Memorial Hospital and then Maine Medical Center for further aid.

The responders then called for the helicopter which was pictured winching Kyle up into the air for the rescue. Assistance was provided by Franklin Search and Rescue, Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue, and Weld, Wilton, and Carthage fire departments.

Tumbledown Mountain in Franklin County has a summit of 931m and is considered a popular hiking spot with a variety of routes to test different capabilities.