Teen brothers killed after boat and jet ski collide on lake
Victims of Lake Cumberland accident were aged 18 and 14, says Pulaski County coroner
Two teenage brothers were killed after a boat and jet ski collided on a lake in Kentucky, according to oficials.
Authorities say that the incident took place on Lake Cumberland in the state’s Pulaski County on Friday.
County Coroner Clyde Strunk says that the victims were an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old from Kenton County who were on the jet ski.
The victims have not been publicly identified and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
“My heart breaks. My heart grieves for them, but summertime in our part of the world here, our lives are sometimes filled with grief because of what takes place on the lake,” Mr Strunk told WKYT.
The coroner stated that both teens were wearing life jackets and that there is no suggestion alcohol played any factor.
He said that the lake itself has its own set of dangers.
“The water narrows up south fork. To a point that sometimes it’s not very wide. If you have multiple crafts in that area, it makes the passing lanes somewhat narrower,” he added.
And he urged lake visitors to enjoy it as safely as possible.
“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, especially in Kentucky. We’re blessed, but at the same time, it’s a very dangerous place,” he said.
