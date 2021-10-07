Teenage cooking star and ‘Chopped Junior’ winner Fuller Goldsmith has reportedly died after a long running illness.

Goldsmith, who took part in Food Network’s cooking competition when he was 14, had been treated for leukaemia in the past but according to his father, took a turn for the worst this week.

"He got tired and was ready to go," his father, Scott Goldsmith, told WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama.

The tragedy came four days ahead of his 18th birthday, which would have been on Saturday, CBS News reported.

More follows