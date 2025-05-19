18-year-old woman dies after crashing her Range Rover in Cape Cod as she was leaving prom
Ava Lodico was driving a white Range Rover SUV when she crashed into a tree in Cape Cod.
An 18-year-old Massachusetts High School senior died after crashing her Range Rover just after leaving her prom.
Ava Lodico was driving a white Range Rover SUV when she crashed into a tree in Falmouth, a coastal town in Cape Cod, late Saturday night, WCVB reported.
Video taken from the scene of the fatal, single-car crash showed the SUV with extensive damage to the driver’s side doors, bumper and roof.
Lodico, an aspiring nurse with plans to attend UMass Dartmouth in the fall, was remembered by friends for her compassion, humor and generosity.
"She was so funny, constantly just laughter with her, there was never a dull moment with Ava, ever," her friend, Bea Mariani, said.
"Ava was the type of person to help people that she didn't even know," another friend, Jazzy Fernandez, added. "She just had so much to give."
Scores of friends left notes, flowers and photographs of the teen at a growing memorial near the scene of the crash.
"She was just so full of life," Fernandez added. "In all these pictures, her smile is just so genuine. She was such a beautiful girl."
Another friend, Myles Peterkin, noted, “It’s the one thing you wish it wouldn’t happen. You just don’t even feel like it’s real.”
Lodico’s friends, who had spent the night partying with her at their senior prom, are now left to mourn at a time they should be celebrating.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Mariani said. “We were just planning a graduation a couple of days ago, and now it’s just moving forward with loss.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
