Teen girl attacked by sea lion in Long Beach thought she was encountering a shark

Phoebe Beltran was due to take a swim test for Long Beach’s cadet lifeguard programme when the attack happened in front of a lifeguard tower

Steffie Banatvala
Wednesday 02 April 2025 12:41 BST
Toxic algae blooms are poisioning sea lion in Southern California
Toxic algae blooms are poisioning sea lion in Southern California (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 15-year-old girl was attacked by a sea lion on a Southern Californian beach but mistook it for a shark.

Phoebe Beltran was due to take a swim test for Long Beach’s cadet lifeguard program on Sunday when the attack happened in front of an Ocean Boulevard lifeguard tower.

“Out of nowhere, I feel something biting my arm,” Beltran teen told KTLA. “I saw a shadow of it, and all I’m thinking is, ‘Please, don’t be a shark. Please, don’t take off my arm, and please, don’t kill me.’”

The teen was instead met with a hostile sea lion, a marine animal that can weigh up to 700 pounds and measure up to six feet.

Phoebe was left with multiple bites, scratches on her arm and hand, swelling, and bruising, but did not suffer serious injuries.

She was swiftly taken to the emergency room after lifeguards rescued the teen as fast as possible.

The attack comes as toxic algae blooms are poisoning sea lions on the Southern Californian coast, according to marine scientists. This makes them more aggressive and potentially dangerous to humans.

Changes in their behavior are thought to be caused by poisoning from domoic acid produced by the blooms, which contributes to seizures and health issues in sea lions.

Changes in behaviour is thought to be caused by poisioning from domic acid produced by the blooms, which contribute to seizures and health issues ins sea lions (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teen’s mother was also distraught as she thought there was a shark.

“I saw something come up, like a fin, and somebody yelled, ‘Shark’... We all rushed to the water, and when I realized it was my daughter, that’s when I broke down,” Bibi Beltran said.

“She could’ve been pulled under. I thought the worst,” she told KTLA.

Despite the terrifying experience, Phoebe is looking forward to taking the lifeguard cadet test once she has recovered.

“I love the beach. I love the ocean. I love swimming,” she said.

Beachgoers are advised to alert the closest lifeguard and call 1-800-39-WHALE to report a stranded or sick marine mammal.

Anyone encountering a sea lion anywhere is advised to avoid eye contact and back away slowly.

