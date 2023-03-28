Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Georgia teenager was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol in a hazing last Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Trenton ‘Trent’ Lehrkamp was dropped off at Southeast Georgia Health System by three juveniles on 21 March after consuming copious amounts of alcohol at a home on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

The three juveniles left before police officers showed up, according to a Facebook post from the Glynn County Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene around 10:40 pm said Mr Lehrkamp was being treated for high levels of intoxication “from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.”

In a police report released by Glynn County PD, Mr Lehrkamp had shallow breathing and his blood alcohol levels were at .464. The 19-year-old was placed on a ventilator.

The report also notes that Mr Lehrkamp’s clothes were “soaked with urine” and he had spray paint “all over his body and hair” as well as a small bruise on his left shoulder.

For the last week, Mr Lehrkamp remained in the ICU “battling fevers and a lung infection,” according to a GoFundMe set up by Erika Keller.

The GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Mr Lehrkamp’s medical bills. By Tuesday afternoon it had raised $76,551.

On Tuesday, March 28th, the GoFundMe page updated to inform people that Mr Lehrkamp was moved out of the ICU and beginning “the next stages of his care and treatment.”

Mr Lehrkamp’s father, Mark Lehrkamp, told officers in the report that his son was with people “he thinks cares for him” because “he has no other friends.” However, Mark alleged this was not the first time his son returned from the home injured.

Several news reports say that videos from previous incidents involving Lehrkamp began circulating on social media, allegedly showing the teenager slumped over in a chair while being sprayed with a water hose.

“Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him inhumane, terrifying ways for hours,” the description of the GoFundMe says.

Glynn County Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and both the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) conducted interviews with involved parties.

The Glynn County Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to come forward.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.