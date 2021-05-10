Teen Vogue appoints new editor after controversial departure of Alexi McCammond

Teen Vogue has announced their new editor as Versha Sharma.

She is leaving her current position at NowThis to take the top spot at the title, one of the most prestigious publications aimed at teenagers.

Conde Nast selected Ms Sharma to take the helm at the fashion magazine for teens after their last pick, Alexi McCammond, resigned before she even began following controversy over years-old racially insensitive tweets.

“Versha is a natural leader with a global perspective and deep understanding of local trends and issues - from politics and activism to culture and fashion - and their importance to our audience,” Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and the chief content officer of Conde Nast said in a statement.

Ms Sharma, 34, led news and cultural output at NowThis, a site owned by Group Nine Media. The team she worked with won an Edward R. Murrow award in 2018 for their documentary looking into the destruction left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Ms Sharma’s appointment comes nearly two months since Ms McCammond, who previously worked at Axios, was forced out after more than 20 Teen Vogue colleagues spoke out publically against tweets she wrote a decade ago.

Those tweets included offensive stereotypes about Asians and LGBT groups. Ms McCammond apologised when they reemerged in 2019 and subsequently deleted them. She did so again when they reappeared again in March and quit her role at Teen Vogue before she even commenced it.