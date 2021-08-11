A teenager was reportedly duct taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after he tried kicking out a window and became disruptive.

The 13-year-old, who was flying with his mother on Tuesday, was said to have become disruptive about an hour into the journey from Maui, in Hawaii, to Los Angeles.

The flight was diverted to Honolulu, where the teenager was taken into custody, according to CBSN Los Angles. The flight landed safely.

Footage of the incident showed airline staff duct taping the teenager to an aisle seat, as other passengers appeared to help restrain the boy. He has not been identified.

Eye witnesses said he attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became disruptive with his own mother, before airline staff intervened.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the flight was diverted “due to an incident with a passenger on board”, and that customers were transferred to other flights or put-up in hotels in Honolulu.

“Safety and security is our top priority and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this caused”, the airline was reported as saying.

It follows the duct taping of a 22-year-old passenger onboard a Frontier airline flight last week, after he allegedly punched a flight attendant, walked around the plane with his shit off, and shouted.

He also groped female members of cabin crew, according to reports, in an inicdent that went viral after it was covered by American comedian The Real Spark.