Teenager falls to death on five-day Caribbean Cruise as ship returns to Miami

A 15-year-old boy died allegedly by suicide last week on a cruise ship that was returning to Miami from the Caribbean, according to police reports.

The teenager was aboard the 20-level MSC Seashore last Wednesday when the incident happened, officials from the cruise liner said.

The Miami-Dade police believe there is no reason to suspect foul play, according to The Maritime Executive.

“Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team is assisting the young man’s family on board,” the cruise liner said in a statement. The cruise was returning from a five-day voyage to the Caribbean.

Passengers onboard the cruise ship were informed of the incident around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

An unidentified passenger said the “captain made the ‘Man Overboard on the port side’ announcement on the ship’s PA system” and advised all guests to return to their cabins and to steer clear of public areas, according to Crew Center.

“People started running to the sides to investigate what [had] happened,” he said. “A crew member came to our cabin and instructed us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds.”

After some time, passengers were told that there was “no reason to be concerned” and that the cruise liner was on its way to Miami, where law enforcement authorities would investigate the incident.