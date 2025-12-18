Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager in Florida has undergone a mammoth 17-hour surgery to amputate her leg, after it grew so fast she needed to use a wheelchair.

Since the age of two, Jasmine Ramirez has had a condition that has caused her left leg to grow much faster than the rest of her body. The condition is so rare that doctors do not have a name for it.

"Like her arteries, her veins, the fat, the mass of it, her bone – all of it just kind of grew at an abnormal rate," her sister, Anastashia Ramirez, told Fox13. Doctors previously classified and managed the growth as a lymphomatous tumor.

At first, the youngster was able to walk, but eventually her leg got so large that she had to use a wheelchair, according to her family. She was forced to have her clothes specially tailored to fit her leg.

open image in gallery Since the age of two, Jasmine Ramirez, has had a condition that has caused her left leg to grow much faster than the rest of her body. The condition is so rare that doctors do not have a name for it ( GoFundMe/ Jasmine's Journey )

Jasmine, now 14 and described as “creative, brave, sassy, and full of light,” has endured multiple hospital stays and surgeries to manage the size and growth of her leg.

In recent weeks, she was admitted to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St Petersburg, Florida, after contracting an antibiotic-resistant infection on her leg, which may have been life-threatening. Her family then decided to have her leg amputated.

During the surgery, which lasted around 16.5 hours, doctors amputated her leg, which weighed just over 170 pounds, and also removed a tumor in her abdomen. After the operation, Jasmine weighed just 80 pounds, according to Fox13.

open image in gallery During the surgery, which lasted around 16.5 hours, doctors amputated her leg which weighed just over 170 pounds, and also removed a tumor in her abdomen. After the operation Jasmine weighed just 80 pounds ( GoFundMe/ Jasmine's Journey )

"She's doing better every day," Anastashia Ramirez told the outlet. "She's getting out of bed. They're putting her in the wheelchair… She’s been doing great."

A GoFundMe set up by her sister has raised over $16,000 to help with Jasmine’s care and to help support her parents, who are providing full-time care, and her six siblings.

"With my parents, it's hard for them. Seeing their child go through something like this that you can't control,” Ramirez said.

“It was a little more heartbreaking to my parents because they're trying their best. They're listening to doctors, medical professionals, but there's not much that they can do because they don't know what is causing it."

She added: “[Jasmine’s] a trooper. She’s a superhero, honestly. All that strength and courage it takes to do this – it takes a lot.”