A teenager who beat cancer twice has been killed in a car crash in Kansas City that also claimed the lives of two of her friends.

Aria Mia Gonzalez, 17, was one of three young women who died in a collision along Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard on 1 October, according to authorities.

The two other victims have been named by the Kansas City Police Department as Ashanti Hill and Aniyah Lewis, who were both 19.

The crash took place just before 1am when Hill was driving the three teenagers in a black Ford Taurus north along the boulevard.

She lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near East 45th Terrace, according to police.

Gonzalez was in the front passenger seat while Lewis was in the back seat at the time.

Gonzalez’s cousin Ariella Camaraza detailed the 17-year-old’s cancer battles in a GoFundMe intended to support her young daughter.

Aria Mia Gonzalez was killed in a car crash in Kansas City (GoFundMe)

“Our real life warrior who overcame so many tough obstacles,” she wrote.

“At the young age of 13, Mia was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. She went into remission and then four years later was diagnosed again with cancer,” she wrote.

Ms Gonzalez had battled cancer twice before the car crash (GoFundMe)

“Mia was 30 weeks pregnant at the time. She gave birth to her daughter and had to go through the challenges of being a young mom and battling cancer again.”

Funds will go towards funerals costs and supporting Gonzalez’s little girl who has now been left without her mother.