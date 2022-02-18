The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.

“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”

The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.

“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock, I was in the emergency room [with her], and she was unresponsive at that point.”

He continued: “It was just so fast. Hours before going to the hospital, she was running in the front yard.”

Adalyn was transferred to Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, but even the best care at the renowned facility couldn’t save her.

“Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real,” Mr Graviss told Good Morning America. “Her levels were improving and then she just took a turn for the worse.”

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, the seven-year-old “gained her angel wings... after a brief and courageous battle with Covid that triggered ADEM, an autoimmune response and shut her tiny body down.”

Dr Isaac Thomsen, who helped care for Adalyn at Vandebilt, told GMA that she presented with Covid-related ADEM and severe myocarditis simultaneously.

“The combination is probably what ultimately cost her her life,” Dr Thomsen said. “That is pretty rare among viruses, this ability of Covid to hit both of those [the heart and the brain] at the same time.”

The GoFundMe page, posted on February 8, adds: “Adalyn just had her dream come true last week when her baby sister was born. Adalyn loved Jesus so big, loved her family with intensity too and was the proudest big sister there ever was.

“If you would like to support Adam, Jennifer and baby Ella during this time please consider donating to help alleviate funeral costs and financial burdens. Thank you and please please pray for peace and comfort for her family, her second grade class, and all those who loved her.”