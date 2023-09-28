Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tennessee couple was astonished when they found a rattlesnake curled up in baby blankets in their daughter’s stroller.

In a video of the incident, Tyler Maidlow told his wife Autumn that he found the snake lounging in the stroller that was parked in the garage and that as he walked past earlier, the snake lunged at him.

As Mr Maidlow got closer in the video, the snake again darted his head out, making him jump.

"My husband went for a walk with our baby in the wagon and left the garage open," Ms Maidlow told FOX 17.

Mr Maidlow returned to the garage later on to get something out of their car, when he noticed the reptile.

"He walked past the wagon, and when he walked back in, he noticed the snake on the ledge of the wagon, and right when he looked at it, it struck at him, and he jumped back and hit my car," Ms Maidlow said.

The couple said they were in shock after they found the snake, but grateful to have spotted it before their next stroll with their nine-month-old, Ava Grace.

The snake, although not potent in fatal poison, make up the most amount of bites by a snake across the US (Autumn Maidlow)

The snake was killed with a shovel by Mr Maidlow.

They later found out that the snake was a baby copperhead, one of four venomous snakes that can be found in Tennessee.

Coppeheads have very distinctive brown hourglass-shaped crossbands and are usually light brown or grey.

Fortunately, the venom within copperhead pit vipers is not very potent, so fatalities rarely occur from bites, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Despite their low risk, copperheads are responsible for the most about of bites given by a snake throughout the entire US.