‘No survivors’ in Tennessee explosives plant tragedy that had 18 people missing, emotional sheriff reveals
The explosion left 18 people unaccounted for, officials said
Investigators have found “no survivors” following a “devastating” explosion at a Tennessee military supplier plant on Friday morning that left 18 people unaccounted for.
"At this time, we have recovered no survivors," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Saturday as he delivered an emotional update on the investigation. He did not confirm the exact number of people who were killed.
“I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility and at this time we've recovered no survivors,” he said.
Investigators are still working to identify the victims, Davis told reporters.
"Anyone that was inside that building...we can probably make the assumption, and I'm not even going to use the word assumption, I think that we can utilize — well, I have to use that word, forgive me, we can assume that they are deceased at this point,” he said.
The explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in the Bucksnort area just before 8 a.m. local time. Officials originally said 19 people were missing, before revising the total to 18 on Friday evening.
The cause of the blast is still under investigation, and authorities can’t rule out foul play, Davis said.
Davis called it the most “devastating scene” he’s ever seen on Friday: “There's nothing to describe. It's gone.”
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Friday he was monitoring the situation, and asked for residents to “join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
