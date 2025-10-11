Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

‘No survivors’ in Tennessee explosives plant tragedy that had 18 people missing, emotional sheriff reveals

The explosion left 18 people unaccounted for, officials said

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Saturday 11 October 2025 18:15 BST
Comments
Massive Tennessee plant blast kills ‘multiple people’ as emergency crews respond

Investigators have found “no survivors” following a “devastating” explosion at a Tennessee military supplier plant on Friday morning that left 18 people unaccounted for.

"At this time, we have recovered no survivors," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Saturday as he delivered an emotional update on the investigation. He did not confirm the exact number of people who were killed.

“I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility and at this time we've recovered no survivors,” he said.

Investigators are still working to identify the victims, Davis told reporters.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said more than 300 people have combed through the plant in the wake of the explosion
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said more than 300 people have combed through the plant in the wake of the explosion (Getty Images)

"Anyone that was inside that building...we can probably make the assumption, and I'm not even going to use the word assumption, I think that we can utilize — well, I have to use that word, forgive me, we can assume that they are deceased at this point,” he said.

The explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in the Bucksnort area just before 8 a.m. local time. Officials originally said 19 people were missing, before revising the total to 18 on Friday evening.

Smoke rises from the debris of a military explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee. The plant exploded Friday morning
Smoke rises from the debris of a military explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee. The plant exploded Friday morning (AP)

The cause of the blast is still under investigation, and authorities can’t rule out foul play, Davis said.

Davis called it the most “devastating scene” he’s ever seen on Friday: “There's nothing to describe. It's gone.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Friday he was monitoring the situation, and asked for residents to “join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in