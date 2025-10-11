Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigators have found “no survivors” following a “devastating” explosion at a Tennessee military supplier plant on Friday morning that left 18 people unaccounted for.

"At this time, we have recovered no survivors," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Saturday as he delivered an emotional update on the investigation. He did not confirm the exact number of people who were killed.

“I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility and at this time we've recovered no survivors,” he said.

Investigators are still working to identify the victims, Davis told reporters.

open image in gallery Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said more than 300 people have combed through the plant in the wake of the explosion ( Getty Images )

"Anyone that was inside that building...we can probably make the assumption, and I'm not even going to use the word assumption, I think that we can utilize — well, I have to use that word, forgive me, we can assume that they are deceased at this point,” he said.

The explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in the Bucksnort area just before 8 a.m. local time. Officials originally said 19 people were missing, before revising the total to 18 on Friday evening.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from the debris of a military explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee. The plant exploded Friday morning ( AP )

The cause of the blast is still under investigation, and authorities can’t rule out foul play, Davis said.

Davis called it the most “devastating scene” he’s ever seen on Friday: “There's nothing to describe. It's gone.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Friday he was monitoring the situation, and asked for residents to “join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.