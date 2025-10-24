Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high-angle rescue training session ended in tragedy this week when a longtime instructor fell to his death in front of students near a mountain waterfall in northeast Tennessee.

Advanced EMT instructor Fred Kemp, a 28-year veteran of the Washington County/Johnson City EMS, was leading a high-angle technical rescue course Wednesday when he fell from a significant height in the Blue Hole Falls area of Carter County, officials said Thursday in a news release.

Kemp was surrounded by fellow EMTs when the accident occurred, but their efforts could not overcome his catastrophic injuries, EMS spokesman James Matthews said in a news conference.

“Even in this line of work, where responders face difficult and dangerous situations each and every day, losing a partner and a friend is something no one can ever fully prepare for,” Matthews said.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatal incident.

open image in gallery “Losing a partner and a friend is something no one can ever fully prepare for,” an EMS spokesman said. ( Washington County ~ Johnson City EMS Honor Guard )

Blue Hole Falls is a scenic series of waterfalls at the base of Holston Mountain, according to Carter County Tourism.

The World Waterfall Database says that the site features a cumulative drop of about 50 feet over three main cascades, with an additional smaller fall upstream. The location sits roughly 120 miles northeast of the main Tennessee entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The exact cause of Kemp’s death has not been released, and investigators have not said how far Kemp fell or what specific rescue technique he was demonstrating at the time.

Kemp was known for his skill in rope and swift-water rescue techniques, according to EMS officials.

His wife, who also works as an EMT with the department, is among his colleagues mourning his death.

EMS chief Dan Wheeley said he has been in constant contact with Kemp’s family since his death.

“I worked with Fred since he started here in 1998,” Wheeley said. “I’ve had the pleasure of teaching with him for the past 15 years, teaching technical rope rescue, swiftwater rescue, vehicle extrication and many other courses. And I can truly say that he loved teaching and sharing his knowledge and his experiences with others.”

Wheeley described Kemp at the press conference as a man of faith who was active in his church and deeply cared for others.

“Fred was a true servant to our community,” Wheeley said. “He dedicated his career to caring for others.”