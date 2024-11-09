Tennessee woman randomly attacked by monkey as she was feeding her cats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Tennessee woman said she was feeding her cats when she was nearly attacked by a different animal: a monkey.

The incident occurred on Thursday as the anonymous woman was giving her pets food when a monkey — wearing a leash — tried to attack her, News Channel 9 reported. Police don’t know where the monkey came from or who it belonged to.

Startled, the woman grabbed a shotgun and struck the vervet monkey.

The severely injured creature was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo, where veterinarians tried in vain to save it.

Jake Cash, Director of Marketing and Communications at Chattanooga Zoo, told the outlet: “Every animal care professional we spoke to, and that was in the room, decided that the best, obvious course of action was just a humane euthanasia, due to the severity of the animals injuries.”

A vervet monkey. One vervet monkey, wearing a leash, allegedly tried to attack a woman at her home when she was feeding her cats. ( Getty Images )

This monkey was male and not an adult, Cash said, adding that while people are allowed to own monkeys in Tennessee, he doesn’t recommend it. “Housing a primate like that comes with a lot of risks and challenges that people definitely need to fully understand before they undertake something like that,” he said.

Soddy-Daisy Police are trying to determine who owned the monkey, the outlet reported.

This monkey isn’t the only one to make headlines this week.

Police are on the hunt for 40 monkeys that escaped a research facility in South Carolina.

The monkeys reportedly escaped from a business called Alpha Genesis, which provides “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services,” according to its website.

“Just don’t try to take these things home or pet them,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said, per the Post and Courier. “We’re getting a lot of that on our social media. That’s a felony because they don’t belong to you.”

There is no indication that the vervet monkey in Tennessee is related to the escaped monkeys in South Carolina.