Actor Terrance Howard shared a number of eyebrow-raising beliefs on an off-the-rails episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, claiming he can kill gravity and attempting to debunk the Pythagorean Theorem.

Howard, who has starred in Crash, Empire and Iron Man, insisted on a Sunday episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that he could “rebuild Saturn without gravity” and said he simply doesn’t believe in the number zero.

“We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that,” Howard told Rogan, showing him a video of how “linchpins” can rid Saturn of gravity.

“And it has the rings with no animation. It has the rings and the hexagon that’s observed at the very top of it without dark matter, without dark energy, without gravity, showing that it’s an outward, inward, outward force pushing down that creates the planet.”

Rogan appeared intrigued on the episode, which is available on YouTube, and continued to ask Howard questions about his conspiracy theories.

Joe Rogan speaks on the Joe Rogan Experience. Terrance Howard, a recent guest went on the program to tout his conspiracy theories ( The Joe Rogan Experience )

“If you’re right, so many people are wrong,” Rogan said.

Howard replied: “Everyone is wrong. The universe backs me up,” he said. “You have all of these physicists saying something different but none of them have 97 patents. None of them have introduced a new form of flight.” The actor claimed that a patent he owned at one point was the foundation of virtual reality technology.

He also said that the issue with the Pythagorean Theorem is that ancient mathematicians believed the world was flat.

Howard then took the conversation in a different — but no less weird — direction, telling Rogan that he even remembers the day he was born.

“I remember being circumcised. I remember the whole nine,” he told the podcast host.

At least one person on social media called the episode one of Rogan’s best.

Howard has held some of his outlandish beliefs for quite some time. He’s previously said that he studied engineering at Pratt University but dropped out of the institution after getting into an argument with a professor about what one times one equals.

“If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect,” he said at the time. “One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what’s the square root of two? Should be one, but we’re told it’s two, and that cannot be.”

While speaking on a chat show in 2013, Howard claimed to hold a PhD from South Carolina State University in applied material and chemical engineering. It was later revealed that the school had given the actor an honorary degree.