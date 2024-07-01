The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Several US military bases across Europe have raised their state of alert to a level unseen in “at least 10 years” over growing concerns of potential terrorist attacks on military personnel or facilities, according to two officials.

The bases raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition “Charlie” – the second highest threat alert – on Sunday, officials told CNN.

Charlie is deployed when an “incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely,” according to the US Army.

The US Army Garrison in Stuttgart, Germany – where the US European Command (USEUCOM) is headquartered – is one of the bases with the heightened alert level. Similar alerts were also sent to other bases in Germany, including the US military’s Rheinland-Pfalz and Ramstein Air Base, according to independent military publication Stars and Stripes.

Bases in Italy, Romania and Bulgaria also received the alert, the outlet reported.

A US official stationed in Europe confirmed to CNN that the move suggests the military has received an “active-reliable threat”, adding that they haven’t seen the threat level “in at least 10 years”.

Spokesperson for US European Command, commander Dan Day, told the outlet that it is “constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of US military community abroad”.

He added: “For operational security reasons we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant.

“As always, USEUCOM advises personnel in the European theater to remain vigilant and stay alert at all times.”

USEUCOM refused to elaborate on the intelligence received which raised the terror threat level.

Germanytightened its security for Euro 2024, drafting in an additional 580 international officers ( (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

It comes after European authorities warned of a potential terror threat ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris, which starts on July 26. France raised its national security alert system to the highest level in March, according to the US embassy in France.

“Attacks may happen with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, major sporting and cultural events, and other public areas that attract large numbers of civilians,” the embassy said.

In May, an 18-year-old man hailing from the Russian republic of Chechnya said he wanted to “die and become a martyr” at the upcoming Olympic Games. He was charged with plotting to target spectators attending soccer games at the event.

The German government also deployed an additional 580 international police alongside its domestic officers to assist with security prior to Euro 2024 soccer tournament kicking off.

“We are preparing ourselves for all conceivable dangers: from Islamist terror to violent criminals and hooligans,” Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said before the tournament.