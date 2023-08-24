Jump to content

Professional wrestling pioneer Terry Funk dies aged 79

Funk wrestled for 52 years and took part in his final match in 2017

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 24 August 2023 01:36
<p>WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.</p>

WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

(Getty Images)

Professional wrestling pioneer Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021, wrestled for 52 years and took part in his final match in 2017.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans,” WWE posted on social media on Wednesday.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends,” Foley wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him.”

Ric Flair also took to social media and called him “a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend”, adding ‘”No one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling.”

Funk also appeared in a string of Hollywood movies, including Roadhouse with Patrick Swayze, Paradise Alley and Over the Top.

Funk leaves behind two daughters, Stacy and Brandee.

