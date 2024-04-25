Tesla driver involved in deadly crash told police he was using Autopilot

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The driver of a Tesla that was involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near Seattle told police that the car was operating on the Autopilot feature, documents show.

28-year-old Jeffrey Nissen of Stanwood, was riding his motorcycle on Friday afternoon when a 2022 Tesla Model S collided with him around 15 miles outside of Seattle. Mr Nissen was under the car and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A 56-year-old driver was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide after he told a Washington State Patrol trooper that he was using the Autopilot feature in his Tesla and looked at his cellphone while the Tesla was on the move, according to a probable-cause document obtained by the Associated Press, who did not identify the driver.

The affidavit stated that the driver was arrested “based on the admitted inattention to driving, while on Autopilot mode, and the distraction of the cell phone while moving forward, putting trust in the machine to drive for him”.

“The next thing he knew, there was a bang, and the vehicle lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him,” the trooper wrote in the document.

The driver told the trooper that the crash occurred around 3.45pm that afternoon while he was driving home from having lunch.

Authorities have yet to verify that the car was running Autopilot at the time of the crash. “We have not gotten that far yet. It’s very early stages of the investigation,” Washington State Patrol Captain Deion Glover told the AP on Wednesday.

Mr Nissen’s sister, Jenessa Fagerlie, is now preparing along with her other siblings for the cremation of her brother, who she said was taken too soon.

"Honestly, just losing my brother is the worst part," Nissen’s sister, Jenessa Fagerlie, told Fox13. "I didn’t even imagine it would go this way."

Ms Fagerlie has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her brother’s funeral.

Ms Fagerlie pleaded with people driving to keep aware while driving. "You still need to pay attention to the road," she said.

Four months ago, Tesla recalled more than two million vehicles to work the system that is supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention while using Autopilot.

The company sent out a software update after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation found that Autopilot’s method of ensuring drivers are paying attention while using Autopilot can be inadequate.

Tesla said in government documents last year that the software change would increase warnings and alerts to drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

Tesla states on its website that Autopilot is intended “for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” and that the features do not make the vehicle autonomous.

Before Autopilot is enabled, the driver must agree to keep their hands on the wheel at all times, and a visual reminder to do so can be seen when Autopilot is engaged.

The driver must also “maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle,” Tesla writes on its website.

The Independent has contacted Tesla and the NHTSA for comment and the Washington State Patrol for further information.