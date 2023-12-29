First Tesla Cybertruck accident reported in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tesla Cybertruck appeared to emerge unscathed from a head-on crash that left the oncoming vehicle in a crumpled heap, according to law enforcement and photos from the scene.

The first reported collision involving the newly released stainless steel-framed electric vehicle was reported on Skyline Boulevard, in Palo Alto, California, just after 2pm on Thursday, according to The Verge.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) told the site that a Toyota Corolla was travelling southbound when it left the road and hit a dirt embankment before it veered back onto the road and crossed double yellow lines.

The Toyota collided with an oncoming Cybertruck just south of Page Mill Road, the CHP said.

Images posted to Reddit show the Toyota sustained severe damage with its front end caved in and hood popped open.

The 17-year-old driver reportedly walked away unharmed.

The only reported injury was to the Cybertruck driver, who suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance, the CHP said.

The vehicle, which was carrying three people in their 30s, did not appear to be operating in self-driving mode at the time, according to a preliminary crash report

The CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

Dashcam footage posted to YouTube by a passing motorist showed the damaged Toyota sedan facing frontwards towards the road, with the Cybertruck a few metres away on the opposite side.

The first Cybertrucks were delivered to customers late last month, almost two years after their initial release date, marking Tesla’s first entry into the pickup market.

The stainless steel body is apparently bulletproof and its windows are smash-proof, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk illustrated in a series of stunts during its launch event in Austin on 30 November.

Safety experts have warned that the truck’s angular design and steel exterior could be dangerous to other vehicles and pedestrians.

“The big problem there is if they really make the skin of the vehicle very stiff by using thick stainless steel, then when people hit their heads on it, it's going to cause more damage to them,” Adrian Lund, the former president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, told Reuters.

Mr Musk dismissed safety concerns in a post on X this month.

“We are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians.”

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.