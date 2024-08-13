Tesla is hiring for its planned diner and drive-in movie theater in Los Angeles

Support truly

Tesla has begun hiring for a diner with a drive-in movie theater it plans to open in Los Angeles.

The EV manufacturer is seeking a “Diner Experience Specialist” who will help oversee the concept, including its menu and movie schedule, according to a job posting on LinkedIn, with pay topping out at $285,000.

In 2018, Elon Musk said on social media he was going to open an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” which would feature an outdoor movie screen playing a “highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history.”

Three years later, Tesla filed for trademarks in the restaurant industry.

In 2023, the L.A. Department of Building and Safety approved the company’s request to establish a diner/drive-in/ Tesla supercharger and received permits to begin building on West Santa Monica Boulevard.

In August of that year, Musk said the diner would be ready by the end of 2023, and said it would be like “Grease meets the Jetsons.”

The facility, which is still under construction, is expected to have 32 charging stations and feature a two-story design with a roof deck.

The LA hub will join Tesla’s network of more than 50,000 Supercharger stations.

In recent months, Musk’s name has been in the news less for Tesla, and more for his growing support of Donald Trump.

On Monday, the X owner interviewed the former president.

During the conversation, after initial technical issues, Trump returned to typical stump speech points about immigration and boasted about his “great relationships” with the world’s dictators.

Tesla may not be dominating the headlines, but it’s had issues of its own.

Last month, it reported a 45 percent drop in profits during the second quarter.