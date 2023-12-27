Tesla engineer attacked by robot at company’s Giga Texas factory, reports say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tesla engineer at the company’s factory near Austin was allegedly attacked by a robot in 2021, according to an incident report filed with regulators.

The robot was designed to handle freshly cast aluminium car parts. The incident recently came to light through an injury report, according to media reports.

Witnesses allegedly observed the robot at the Giga Texas factory pinning the engineer and clawing at his back and arm, causing a “trail of blood” on the factory floor, according to a 2021 injury report filed to Travis county and federal regulators, which DailyMail.com said it reviewed.

The robot reportedly immobilised the engineer tasked with programming software for two inoperative Tesla robots. It then dug its metallic claws into the worker’s back and arm.

The episode resulted in the victim sustaining an “open wound” on his left hand.

While the Tesla engineer, bleeding from the encounter with the assembly robot, struggled to break free, a fellow worker promptly pressed the emergency “stop” button. Upon being released, the engineer purportedly tumbled a few feet down a chute intended for collecting scrap aluminium, leaving a visible trail of blood in his wake.

Tesla reported that the engineer’s injuries did not necessitate any time off from work for recovery.

Concerns about the working environment at Tesla’s Giga Texas plant have been raised, with data indicating a higher rate of injuries compared to industry medians, and a previous case of a construction worker’s heat stroke death during the factory’s construction in 2021.

Tesla has faced criticism for its handling of workplace safety and accident reporting.

In cases of more severe on-the-job injuries, the ratio was approximately one in every 26 workers at the Tesla Giga Texas plant. To provide context, the median rate for comparable injuries at other major US auto factories stood at one in every 38 workers.

The Independent has reached out to Tesla for a comment.