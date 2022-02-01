Thousands of Teslas to be recalled due to ‘rolling stop’ glitch in software

Almost 54,000 Tesla cars and SUVs have been recalled due to safety concerns over one of the company’s self-driving features.

As the Associated Press reports, the ‘Full Self Driving’ software seemingly allows some vehicles to run stop signs - or roll through them - at speeds of up to 5.6 mph.

US regulators have acted swiftly, recalling thousands of Tesla models, including: Model S sedans and X SUVs from between 2016 and 2022, Model 3 sedans from 2017 to 2022, and Model Y SUVs from 2020 through to 2022.

The electric car manufacturer, with billionaire Elon Musk at the helm, has vowed to fix the software with an online update that will likely be made available to customers in early February.