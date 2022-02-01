Thousands of Teslas to be recalled due to ‘rolling stop’ glitch in software
Almost 54,000 Tesla cars and SUVs have been recalled due to safety concerns over one of the company’s self-driving features.
As the Associated Press reports, the ‘Full Self Driving’ software seemingly allows some vehicles to run stop signs - or roll through them - at speeds of up to 5.6 mph.
US regulators have acted swiftly, recalling thousands of Tesla models, including: Model S sedans and X SUVs from between 2016 and 2022, Model 3 sedans from 2017 to 2022, and Model Y SUVs from 2020 through to 2022.
The electric car manufacturer, with billionaire Elon Musk at the helm, has vowed to fix the software with an online update that will likely be made available to customers in early February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies