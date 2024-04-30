Tesla fires hundreds of employees a week after major profit slump
Elon Musk said two senior executives would be leaving the company as well
Elon Musk is eliminating the Tesla teams responsible for constructing electric vehicle charging stations in a new round of layoffs announced in an email on Monday.
The Information, an online newsroom focused on the technology industry, was the first to report the news. Additionally, Musk said that two executives: Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the Supercharger group and Daniel Ho, head of new products, would be leaving the company effective Tuesday morning.
The decision leaves the future of electric vehicle charging stations hanging in the balance and could have ripple effects across the electric vehicle industry.
This is a developing story...
