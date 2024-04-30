Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesla fires hundreds of employees a week after major profit slump

Elon Musk said two senior executives would be leaving the company as well

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 30 April 2024 21:52
Elon Musk announced on Monday that he’d be eliminating the Tesla team responsible for constructing electric vehicle charging stations
Elon Musk announced on Monday that he'd be eliminating the Tesla team responsible for constructing electric vehicle charging stations

Elon Musk is eliminating the Tesla teams responsible for constructing electric vehicle charging stations in a new round of layoffs announced in an email on Monday.

The Information, an online newsroom focused on the technology industry, was the first to report the news. Additionally, Musk said that two executives: Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the Supercharger group and Daniel Ho, head of new products, would be leaving the company effective Tuesday morning.

The decision leaves the future of electric vehicle charging stations hanging in the balance and could have ripple effects across the electric vehicle industry.

This is a developing story...

