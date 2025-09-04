Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas lawmakers have passed a bill empowering private citizens to sue anyone mailing or distributing abortion medication to or from the state.

House Bill 7 is designed to significantly strengthen Texas's existing ban on the medical procedure.

The legislation establishes a civil enforcement mechanism, allowing individuals to sue any person or entity intentionally manufacturing, distributing, mailing, or otherwise providing abortion medication.

Successful plaintiffs will be awarded a minimum of $100,000 in damages. Women taking abortion pills, even for miscarriage, cannot be sued.

Doctors and hospitals are shielded in medical emergencies like removing an ectopic pregnancy or a foetus after a miscarriage.

Postal workers, transportation companies, private delivery personnel, and air carriers are also exempt.

open image in gallery Texas state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, commented that the bill that would add new abortion restrictions ( Associated Press )

Lawmakers also added language to address worries that women would be turned in for seeking to end pregnancies by men who raped them or abusive partners. For instance, a man who impregnated a woman through sexual assault would not be eligible.

The measure has provisions that bar making public the identity or medical details about a woman who receives the pills.

House Bill 7 now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it, having identified anti-abortion legislation as a priority for the current special legislative session.

Supporters of the bill said it would attempt to stop the trafficking of abortion medication into Texas, where a ban on nearly all abortions came into effect when the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022.

Texas is one of 14 states that have banned abortion since the so-called Dobbs decision rescinded a woman's right to abortion that had been established under the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

State Senator Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston, spoke against the bill, raising concerns beyond further restrictions on abortion rights.

"This bill only works if we turn Texans against each other. Imagine living in fear of the man standing behind you at the pharmacy ... Every word, every prescription, every private conversation could be twisted into evidence," Alvarado said.