At least two people have died and four more have been injured in an acetic acid leak at a chemical plant in La Porte, Texas late on Tuesday.

A company spokesperson for the LyondellBasell facility in La Porte Complex said the incident was contained to the plant and air monitoring suggested no threat to the surrounding community.

It was not immediately clear whether all those killed and injured were employees at the facility. The four injured had sustained burns and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

