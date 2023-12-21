Family search for teen daughter missing for a week after school drop-off

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas family is searching for their teen daughter who went missing after school drop-off one week ago.

Kate Mathews, 15, has not been seen since her father dropped her off at Anderson High School in Austin on 14 December.

Police in the city say that at this point the youngster has been classified as a runaway and not a missing person, reported Fox 7 Austin.

“It wasn’t until that afternoon when I came to pick her up that she did not come out of school,” said Kate’s father, Chase Mathews.

“I then went inside, and they told me she had not been to class all day.”

The teenager is described as being 5ft4 in height and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kate Mathews, 15, has not been seen since her father dropped her off at Anderson High School in Austin on 14 December. (FOX7)

The family believes that their daughter may be with her boyfriend, and has worked with multiple law enforcement agencies and a private investigator to try and locate her.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said Kate’s mother, Maxine Barney. “It’s been heart-wrenching for all of our family. It’s literally hurting our family. And we just want our child back.”

Anyone with information can contact APD at 512-974-2000.