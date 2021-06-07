Hundreds turn up to support baker who came under fire for making Pride cookies

A local bakery in Texas was overwhelmed with love and support after an angry customer cancelled a big order because the bakery posted a photo of heart-based, rainbow-themed cookies wishing the LGBT+ community a happy Pride month.

Confections, the Texas-based bakery, posted a photo on Wednesday of the cookies on their Facebook page with a caption that read: “More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

The next day, they posted an update that said, “we lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.”

Confections, based in Lufkins in Texas, also said that one of their customers cancelled a big order of five dozen summer-themed cookies because of their post on Facebook supporting the LGBTQ community.

They said: “We received a very hateful message on our business page cancelling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.”

The owners of the bakery — identified by their first names only — Miranda and Dawn wrote on the page: “My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”

They added: “So. If you love our cookies we will have an overabundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better.”

The post had thousands of shares and many more new followers on their page. The cookies were soon sold out, with a block-long queue outside the shop.

The owners, who happen to be sisters, announced in a new post that the bakery was sold out. They said: “We’ve had a lot of people wanting to donate money to our shop in the name of kindness, and we appreciate the gesture so much! But. We can’t take y’all’s money like that, but if you would like to donate to one of our local shelters or rescues, that would be so amazing!”

Confections also shared a photo on Friday that shows customers lined up around the block.

“Y’all are incredible human beings. We’ve always had such faith in humanity, and y’all have just reconfirmed the ABSOLUTE BEAUTY in human nature,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

“All this attention on our small business is very humbling. Makes me nervous! Those who know me (Dawn) know how shy I am,” Dawn wrote.

“In the 11 years we’ve been open we’ve never seen anything quite like this. We (my sister and co-owner Miranda and our fabulous baker Felicia) are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love,” she said.