The family of missing Afghan refugee Lina Sardar Khil have suspended their search efforts after being stalked and harassed by racist conspiracy theorists who blame her parents “because they’re Muslim”.

Lina was just three years old when she vanished from a playground near her home in San Antonio, Texas, on 20 December after her mother left her alone for a few minutes. She has since turned four.

Pam Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, has coordinated weekly searches for the missing toddler, but told KENS-TV the missions had been called off after volunteers and family members were targeted.

“We have people that are stalking us, that go on these searches that film us, take pictures of us and come up with different stories,” she told KENS-TV.

Parents Riaz and Zarmeena Sardar Khil had become the victims of an online harassment campaign that spread cruel conspiracy theories that they were responsible, Ms Allen said.

“Those keyboard warriors that come on and say, ‘Oh they sold her, oh they did this, oh she’s being held there’. Things directed at them because they’re Afghani and because they’re Muslim.”

Lina’s father Riaz had assisted the US military in Afghanistan and fled his home country in 2019 after receiving death threats.

The parents are now expecting a new child, but are struggling to cope with the anguish of losing Lina and being threatened online, Ms Allen said.

“Life should always be celebrated, but it’s just so hard for them to celebrate anything when Lina’s missing,” Ms Allen told KENS-TV.

Police launched an intensive search for Lina after her “suspicious” disappearance, searching nearby dumpsters, vehicles and waterways.

Lina Sardar Khil has been missing since 20 December when she disappeared from a playground in San Antonio (San Antonio PD)

In February, San Antonio Police Department Chief Bill McManus said that their efforts to find Lina remained a priority.

“There’s been no pause in our efforts. SAPD continues to work with the FBI to find Lina Sardar Khil who went missing on Dec 20. The investigation is on-going.”

San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit told KENS-TV they were still receiving tips and continuing to investigate new information.

Police say her disappearance remains a missing person case, as there is no evidence that a crime was comitted.

Lina was about 1.2m (4 foot) tall and weighed 25kgs (55 pounds) when she went missing, and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Lina’s disappearance can call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.