Texas governor Greg Abbott issues executive order banning vaccine mandates ‘by any entity’ in his state
Move sets up governor of US’s second most populated state for clash with Joe Biden
Andrew Buncombe
Tuesday 12 October 2021 01:02 comments
Seattle
Texas governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates “by any entity” in his state.
In a move that would seek to counter institutions such as universities or private companies from requiring individuals who study or work there to require a jab, the governor claimed he believed the vaccine against Covid was safe and effective.
It was, he added, the state’s “best defence against the virus”.
Yet he said the decision or not to get vaccinated had to be voluntary “and never forced”.
