Two dead and one injured after 350,000-pound load detaches from trailer in Texas

Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after an oversized load detached from a trailer in Texas.

Emergency crews responded to the incident about 90 minutes north of Austin at 11:20 am and found the load − which weighed 350,000 pounds − on top of a vehicle carrying three people at the intersection of Highway 36 and 317, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

The Temple Police Department was also called to the scene.

Officials said the extrication process took over four hours to remove the driver from the vehicle - who was then transported to hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Temple Fire and Rescue added that ten units and 25 personnel responded to the collision to assist.

The load weighed 350,000 pounds ( Temple Fire and Rescue )

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, officials said.

The road was closed on Saturday to allow a cleanup and recovery process to take place, Temple Fire & Rescue said.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Temple Police Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was critically injured ( Temple Fire and Rescue )

The identities of the victims have not been released.